Who is Pauline Astier? 5 key things to know about New York Liberty's big star this season

The New York Liberty suffered a narrow 98-96 loss to the Portland Fire, but much of the postgame attention centered around rookie guard Pauline Astier. Pauline Astier scored 24 points against Portland Fire while continuing her impressive start to the WNBA season with the New York Liberty. (Instagram)

Playing just the third game of her WNBA career, the 24-year-old French guard delivered an outstanding performance with 24 points, leading the Liberty in scoring during the close contest.

After the opening week of the WNBA season, Pauline Astier has already emerged as one of the league’s early breakout stories. Across her first three WNBA appearances, she has totaled 47 points while averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Five things to know about Pauline Astier 1. Astier made rare WNBA history in her first two games According to basketball statistics trackers, Pauline Astier became one of only three players in WNBA history to record at least 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals while shooting over 60% from the field in a single game.

She also became the second player after Candace Parker to accomplish the feat within the first two games of her WNBA career.

2. She posted a unique rookie stat line Astier reportedly became the first rookie in WNBA history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists while committing no more than two turnovers in a game.

The stat quickly gained traction online as fans praised the French guard for her all-around performance.

3. Astier arrived from one of Europe’s top basketball programs Before joining the New York Liberty, Astier played for USK Praha in the EuroLeague Women, where she averaged 10.2 points and 5.6 assists during the 2025-26 season.

She also earned the 2026 FIBA Europe SuperCup MVP award and previously won the EuroLeague Women Young Player of the Year honor in 2023.

4. She already owns major international experience Pauline Astier represented France internationally and won a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

She also captured both the EuroCup title and the French LFB Championship in 2022 while earning the LFB Best Young Player award.

5. Astier joined the Liberty as an undrafted signing Unlike many high-profile WNBA rookies, Astier entered the league as an undrafted free agent as a replacement for Sabrina Ionescu.

Her early performances have already made her one of the most talked-about newcomers of the 2026 WNBA season.

Pauline Astier’s rapid rise continues Although the New York Liberty fell short against the Portland Fire, Astier’s performance became one of the biggest talking points from the game. Her impressive start has already positioned her as one of the early breakout rookies of the season.

By Roshan Tony