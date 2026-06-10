Who is Serena Williams' husband? Everything to know about Alexis Ohanian, and their daughters

Serena Williams has built one of the greatest careers in tennis history, but away from the court, her family life is wonderful. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is married to Alexis Ohanian, the tech entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit. The couple first met in 2015 and later built a family together. Today, they are raising two daughters, Olympia and Adira, while continuing to support each other’s careers and personal goals.

Early years of Alexis Ohanian and Reddit accomplishments

Serena Williams husband and daughters(Serena Williams/Instagram)

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Alexis Ohanian was born on April 24, 1983, in Brooklyn, New York. His mother is German, while his father comes from an Armenian family whose relatives escaped the Armenian genocide. He has often spoken about how his family’s story shaped his outlook on life.

After growing up in Maryland, Ohanian attended the University of Virginia, where he met Steve Huffman. The two friends later launched Reddit in 2005. The website grew in popularity and was sold to Condé Nast in 2006. Ohanian remained involved with the company for years and later returned to help lead it before focusing on investing and some other business projects.

How Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met?

The couple’s story started in May 2015 at the Rome Cavalieri hotel in Rome, where both happened to be staying. Serena Williams was in Italy for the Italian Open, while Ohanian was attending a media conference.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Serena Williams, Ohanian sat at a nearby table by the hotel pool, leading to a conversation that neither expected. Soon after, she invited him to watch her play and later meet her in Paris during the French Open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Serena Williams, Ohanian sat at a nearby table by the hotel pool, leading to a conversation that neither expected. Soon after, she invited him to watch her play and later meet her in Paris during the French Open. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Their relationship grew quickly over the next year. In December 2016, Ohanian proposed at the same Rome hotel where they first met. The couple married on Nov. 16, 2017, in New Orleans, just weeks after welcoming their first child. Inside Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s family life with Olympia and Adira {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their relationship grew quickly over the next year. In December 2016, Ohanian proposed at the same Rome hotel where they first met. The couple married on Nov. 16, 2017, in New Orleans, just weeks after welcoming their first child. Inside Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s family life with Olympia and Adira {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have two daughters. Their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., known as Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017, in Florida. Serena later revealed she learned about her pregnancy shortly before winning the 2017 Australian Open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have two daughters. Their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., known as Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017, in Florida. Serena later revealed she learned about her pregnancy shortly before winning the 2017 Australian Open. {{/usCountry}}

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Their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, arrived on Aug. 15, 2023. Serena Williams once said that having a child changed her thinking and turned out to be among the most significant events of her life.

While little Adira still brings joy to the family, Olympia today loves music, dance, golf, and soccer activities. Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have stayed committed at every step to help one another and their girls.

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