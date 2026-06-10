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Who is Serena Williams' husband? Everything to know about Alexis Ohanian, and their daughters

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian built a strong family together, raising daughters Olympia and Adira while supporting each other.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 01:01 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Serena Williams has built one of the greatest careers in tennis history, but away from the court, her family life is wonderful. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is married to Alexis Ohanian, the tech entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit. The couple first met in 2015 and later built a family together. Today, they are raising two daughters, Olympia and Adira, while continuing to support each other’s careers and personal goals.

Early years of Alexis Ohanian and Reddit accomplishments

Serena Williams husband and daughters(Serena Williams/Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian was born on April 24, 1983, in Brooklyn, New York. His mother is German, while his father comes from an Armenian family whose relatives escaped the Armenian genocide. He has often spoken about how his family’s story shaped his outlook on life.

After growing up in Maryland, Ohanian attended the University of Virginia, where he met Steve Huffman. The two friends later launched Reddit in 2005. The website grew in popularity and was sold to Condé Nast in 2006. Ohanian remained involved with the company for years and later returned to help lead it before focusing on investing and some other business projects.

How Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met?

The couple’s story started in May 2015 at the Rome Cavalieri hotel in Rome, where both happened to be staying. Serena Williams was in Italy for the Italian Open, while Ohanian was attending a media conference.

Their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, arrived on Aug. 15, 2023. Serena Williams once said that having a child changed her thinking and turned out to be among the most significant events of her life.

While little Adira still brings joy to the family, Olympia today loves music, dance, golf, and soccer activities. Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have stayed committed at every step to help one another and their girls.

 
serena williams alexis ohanian
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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