Who was Luis Guevara? Orioles minor leaguer dies at 19

The Baltimore Orioles organisation is mourning the loss of one of its youngest prospects, Luis Guevara, who passed away at the age of 19 following a jet ski accident in Sarasota, Florida. The club confirmed the devastating news on Tuesday. Luis Guevara, a promising young player for the Orioles, tragically died in a jet ski collision at Lido Key.

“Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said in an official statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time.”

The accident occurred on Sunday off Lido Key, where two jet skis collided head-on. Guevara was involved in the crash, which led to the cancellation of Florida Complex League (FCL) games on Monday and Tuesday out of respect for his memory and in support of his teammates.

“Guevara, 19, was signed by the Orioles as an international free agent out of Tinaco, Venezuela in January 2023. He appeared in 30 games this year, his first season in the United States, playing in 24 games with Single-A Delmarva, four with the FCL Orioles, and two with Double-A Chesapeake. He spent his first two professional seasons from 2023-24 with the DSL Orioles,” the club statement read further.

Notably, the MLB prodigy began his professional journey in the Dominican Summer League, where he played during the 2023 and part of the 2024 seasons.

Fans chimed in to tribute the minor leaguer

“Tragic. I pray for his mother and whole family and for his salvation,” one fan wrote.

“So very sad. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest peacefully,” another mourned.

“Terrible news. My heart breaks for his family. So incredibly young and had his whole life ahead of him. Prayers for his family,” one wrote.

“This is Truly heartbreaking. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” NBS sportsjournalist wrote.