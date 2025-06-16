Why Aaron Rodgers' iconic helmet Schutt Air XP Q11 was banned

Aaron Rodgers must adapt to the Pittsburgh Steelers team and playbook, as well as to a new helmet. NFL star Aaron Rodgers is looking for a new helmet.(Getty Images via AFP)

Ever since his arrival in the NFL in 2005, Rodgers has preferred to wear a Schutt helmet. Most recently, he wore the Schutt Air XP Q11 model when he played for the New York Jets last season. But the helmet is banned now, and he will have to look for a new one to take the field for the Steelers when September rolls around.

But the big question is, why was the helmet model banned in the first place?

Why was Aaron Rodgers’ preferred Schutt Air XP Q11 helmet banned?

The Schutt Air XP Q11 was already marked as "not recommended" for NFL players in 2024, but Aaron Rodgers still chose to wear it for the season. Since then, the league's safety committee has completely disqualified it.

According to NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte, the move is part of a broader initiative to enhance player protection and reduce head injuries that are common but dangerous in the sport.

“As helmet technology continues to improve, widespread adoption among players continues to make a difference. Equipment staff at the club level serve a critical role in helping players understand the current offerings and work with them to select an option that levels up protection and offers a great fit,” Aponte said on the matter.

As recently as 2022, the Schutt Air XP Q11 helmet was one of the top-performing head protection equipment. This just goes to show how rapidly the safety standards change in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers not happy with the helmet ban

Aaron Rodgers is certainly not happy with the NFL banning his preferred helmet, and he has not kept it a secret. He spoke on the matter in his first press conference as a Pittsburgh Steelers player.

“I can’t stand the helmet. I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standards,” he told reporters.

While a change in helmets might be a minor inconvenience for most young players, it is not for Rodgers. He is already 41, and at this point in his career, familiarity and comfort play a big part. But he will have to deal with an unfamiliar environment both on the team and now on the equipment front.