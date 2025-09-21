Why Carson Wentz is starting vs Bengals today. When will JJ McCarthy return? Latest injury update

The Minnesota Vikings' star quarterback, JJ McCarthy, missed the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Carson Wentz started instead, with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer serving as the emergency third-string option. With Sunday's start, Wentz made history - becoming the first QB to start for six different teams in six consecutive seasons (2020: Eagles, 2021: Colts, 2022: Commanders, 2023: Chiefs, 2024: Rams, 2025: Vikings). Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz throws before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals(AP)

Wentz was signed by the Vikings last month after a preseason release from the Rams. The 32-year-old, who last started a game in 2023 with the Chiefs, impressed in limited reps during training camp and took first-team snaps last Thursday when McCarthy was absent for the birth of his son.

"Carson stepped in and did a great job," O’Connell said. "I know the guys will have a ton of confidence in him." Wentz's experience includes leading the Eagles to an 11-2 start in 2017 before an ACL tear and guiding the Colts to a playoff berth in 2021.

JJ McCarthy injury update

McCarthy will miss least the next two to four weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain during Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed. The second-year pro, who started the season as the team's franchise quarterback, was "very, very sore" following the injury.

McCarthy's injury occurred in the second half of the Falcons game, where he struggled with a 58.5% completion rate, three interceptions, and three fumbles (one lost) across his first two starts, ranking last among qualified passers in expected points added per play (-0.36) and second-worst in QBR (20.3). O’Connell noted the team is not planning to place McCarthy on short-term injured reserve at this stage, opting instead to monitor his response to treatment this week.

"We want to see how he responds," O’Connell said, adding that the timeline could extend beyond the initial estimate but is not seen as a season-ender. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, missed his entire rookie year due to a torn meniscus, and this setback further delays his development after a shaky debut with under 160 passing yards in each outing.

The Vikings' next three games are all at home: against the Bengals (1:00 p.m. ET), at the Steelers, and at the Browns, with a bye in Week 6. This schedule offers Wentz a chance to build momentum.