Why Florida Panthers head equipment manager Teddy Richards was suspended; here's what happened

Florida Panthers suspended head equipment manager Teddy Richards after his arrest in Broward County on Friday, with the team saying he will remain away from all team activities while the matter is investigated. Richards was arrested in Coral Springs and is facing one charge of domestic violence and another charge of unauthorized use of 911 services.

Florida Panthers suspended Teddy Richards after his Broward County arrest, with the team waiting for the investigation before making further decisions. (Broward Main Jail)

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As of Friday evening, he was being held at Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. The Panthers confirmed the suspension in an official statement released later that day. The case is now under investigation, and no further details have been shared by the team.

Florida Panthers suspended Teddy Richards

The arrest was first reported by The Hockey News. According to Broward County records cited in the report, Teddy Richards was taken into custody on Friday in Coral Springs, Florida. He is facing one charge of domestic violence and one charge of unauthorized use of 911 services.

Soon after the arrest became public, the Florida Panthers announced that Richards had been suspended with immediate effect while the investigation continues.

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{{^usCountry}} The team’s statement said: “The Florida Panthers organization has been made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Equipment Manager Teddy Richards. Effective immediately, he will be suspended from all team activities and facilities pending investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team’s statement said: “The Florida Panthers organization has been made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Equipment Manager Teddy Richards. Effective immediately, he will be suspended from all team activities and facilities pending investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Panthers did not provide any additional details about the incident or comment further on the investigation.

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Who is Florida Panthers head equipment manager Teddy Richards?

Teddy Richards has been part of the Florida Panthers since the 2016-17 NHL season. Before joining the Panthers, he worked with the Pittsburgh Penguins in a similar role.

During his NHL career, Richards has been part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams. He won one championship with the Penguins in 2016 before helping the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025.

Richards has also worked with Team USA’s equipment staff at international tournaments. Most recently, he served with the team during the 4 Nations Face-Off and at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

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As of Friday evening, according to The Hockey News, Richards remained in custody at Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. The Panthers have not announced any further disciplinary steps beyond his suspension, and there has been no public update on when he may next appear in court.

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The investigation into the case is ongoing. The charges against Richards remain allegations at this stage, and the legal process will determine the outcome. The Panthers have said only that he will stay suspended from all team activities and facilities while the investigation continues.