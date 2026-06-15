Why is Charles Oakley banned from MSG? Stephen A. Smith’s sweet tribute to Knicks legend amid James Dolan feud

The New York Knicks finally ended a 53-year wait for an NBA title in 2026, but one familiar face remained at the center of an old controversy.

Charles Oakley banned from MSG, Stephen A. Smith backs him(Charles Oakley/Instagram)

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During ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith used the championship celebration to send a heartfelt message to former Knicks star Charles Oakley, saying, “He doesn’t hear that love enough, I have to say on national television we love you.” His comments quickly brought attention back to Oakley’s long-running dispute with Madison Square Garden and Knicks owner James Dolan.

Why Charles Oakley remains banned from Madison Square Garden?

Charles Oakley is one of the most respected players in Knicks history. The former forward spent 10 seasons with New York and became a fan favorite because of his tough style of play alongside Patrick Ewing.

However, his relationship with the organization changed dramatically in February 2017. Oakley was removed from a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden after a confrontation near his seat. He was arrested inside the arena, and the incident sparked a public feud with Knicks owner James Dolan.

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{{^usCountry}} The dispute did not end there. Oakley later filed a lawsuit against the Knicks and Dolan. Over the years, he repeatedly criticized the organization and several people connected to it. The legal battle and personal disagreements have kept him away from Madison Square Garden despite his status as a franchise legend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute did not end there. Oakley later filed a lawsuit against the Knicks and Dolan. Over the years, he repeatedly criticized the organization and several people connected to it. The legal battle and personal disagreements have kept him away from Madison Square Garden despite his status as a franchise legend. {{/usCountry}}

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Even during the Knicks’ championship run, Oakley attended road playoff and NBA Finals games rather than appearing regularly at the Garden.

Also Read: Teen out of coma, responding after brutal attack near MSG watch party; mother shares hopeful update

Stephen A. Smith calls for Charles Oakley, James Dolan reconciliation after NBA Championship

Stephen A. Smith’s comments came shortly after New York secured its first NBA championship since 1973. Speaking on First Take, Smith addressed what he described as the pain Oakley still feels from his separation from the franchise.

“He doesn’t hear that love enough, I have to say on national television we love you,” Smith said while discussing Oakley’s connection with Knicks fans.

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At the same time, messages supporting Oakley continued to spread online. His wife, Angela Oakley, celebrated the title by sharing a video of him enjoying the historic moment. She wrote that nobody could take away the joy of seeing the team he “gave his heart to” finally win a championship.

Also Read:Times Square shooting reports: Were shots fired during Knicks championship celebration? What we know

Fan reactions remained divided. Some called for a reunion between Oakley and the organization, while others pointed to the unresolved lawsuit and years of public disagreements. Still, the Knicks’ title win brought renewed attention to a relationship that remains unfinished nearly a decade after the Madison Square Garden incident.

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