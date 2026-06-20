Why is Christian Pulisic not playing today vs Australia? Latest calf injury update

Just as the USMNT were gearing up to begin their second FIFA World Cup group-stage fixture against Australia, a sudden and unexpected setback emerged from inside the camp only moments before kickoff. Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of Friday’s clash against Australia (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Christian Pulisic ruled out Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of Friday’s clash against Australia due to a calf injury, with Ricardo Pepi set to replace him in the starting lineup, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed to FOX Sports.

Pulisic had been instrumental in the team’s opening win over Paraguay, providing an assist and playing a key role in forcing an own goal, helping drive the USMNT’s dominant performance.

Pulisic was forced off at half-time during the USA’s 4-1 opening win over Paraguay last week after picking up a calf injury and has yet to make a full recovery.

“Christian is not available,” Pochettino told Fox Sports.

“His evolution is (going) really well, yesterday he was training.

“I hope that as soon as possible he can be ready to be selected again to be part of the team.”

Both the USA and Australia head into their Group D meeting in Seattle knowing that a win would secure qualification for the knockout rounds.

This story is being updated.