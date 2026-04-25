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Why is Kevin Durant not playing tonight vs Lakers? Game 3 injury update
Kevin Durant will not feature in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.
Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:30 am IST
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Kevin Durant will not feature in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the star forward has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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