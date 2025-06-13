New York Knicks coaching search hits snag as Rockets, Wolves block access to Udoka and Finch: Report

The New York Knicks’ search for Tom Thibodeau’s successor rummages on as the team was restrained from speaking to Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks), Quin Snyder (Atlanta Hawks), and Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls) a week after being denied a conversation with Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets), according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The New York Knicks continue their search for a new head coach, facing restrictions on interviews with candidates like Jason Kidd and Quin Snyder after being denied discussions with Chris Finch (L) and Ime Udoka, as reported by ESPN.(AP/Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP)

Although there had been some initial interest between Kidd and the Knicks, it was later revealed as a ploy to secure a long-term contract with Dallas instead.

Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves)

The Wolves have entered the Western Conference Finals consecutively in the past two years owing to Chris Finch’s efforts. Owing to this and Finch’s impressive 209-160 (.566) record in four-plus seasons, it’s no alien matter as to why the Knicks approached him to take up the role. Considering his impressive ability to coach defensive units, hopes that Finch could have used this ability to train the Knicks for their weakness in the last Finals have now been squashed.

Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets)

Udoka’s ties with the Knicks run back to 2005 when he played for the team for a year and coached the Boston Celtics from 2021-22, leading them to the Finals. Udoka’s happy run with the Celtics would have continued had it not been for his year-long dismissal over an alleged improper relationship with a fellow employee, considered a violation of team policy. Following this incident, Udoka’s run with the Rockets started with a 41-41 in his debut season and 52-30 this season, leading them to the play-offs for the first time since 2020.

Thibodeau left the Knicks in June earlier this year after losing against the Indiana Pacers in the first chance at winning the Eastern Conference Finals ever since 2000. The search for his replacement continues.

