Why is Steph Curry not playing tonight? Warrior's star guard spotted on the sidelines vs Lakers

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry did not play in the NBA preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. However, Curry was at the game, but not in his team uniform. The veteran Point guard was in the audience behind the Warriors' bench with his brother, Seth. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Here's the video of Steph and Seth Curry at the Lakers game.

Steph Curry's absence from the third preseason game was due to an injury concern, but it is not too serious, and Curry is expected to start the Warriors' next preseason game against the Portland Trailblazers.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had spoken about the decision not to play Curry, along with two other key players, Jimmy Butler and Horford. Additionally, Kerr revealed that Curry is "banged up" and is not in a position to start the Week 4 game vs Lakers. Kerr added that he expects to face the Portland Trailblazers in Portland on Tuesday.

Steph Curry Crucial To Warriors' Playoff Hopes

Curry, a 17-season veteran in the NBA and still one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, is crucial to the Golden State Warriors' playoff hopes. SO far, in the 2025-26 NBA Preseason, Curry has started in two matches, scoring 25 points, with a field goal percentage of 57.1.

He is critical to the Warriors going through the arduous season, outscoring their opponents when the defense runs dry. The decision to not play Stephen Curry on Sunday is an attempt by coach Steve Carr to keep the star guard wrapped in cotton wool, even with minor injury concerns.

Ayesha Curry's Shock Admission Sparks Backlash

In other news on the Warriors' star guard, Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, sparked a row by saying that she never wanted a husband or children. Ayesha Curry received a lot of flak for the comment, made on the 'Wake Up' podcast, so much so that NFL star, Cam Newton had to step in to defend her.

Newton said: "This is what I can respect Ayesha Curry for saying. She said what she felt.

And there’s an often missed word when we’re talking about a relationship, when we’re talking about marriage. You’re married, you’re in a relationship, but are you happy?

"Because every single day, they’ve been married long enough to be able to say, ‘Hey, during this stretch of our marriage or our relationship, we were going through a rough time’..”