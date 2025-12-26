Why Pat Bryant, Dre Greenlaw are not playing vs Chiefs. Broncos give latest injury update

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant is carted off the field after an injury in Week 16.(AP) Broncos will be without Pat Bryant and Dre Greenlaw vs Chiefs on Christmas. Bryant is sidelined by a severe leg injury and Greenlaw is out with a hamstring. Pat Bryant and Dre Greenlaw will be the two key misses for the Denver Broncos as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas night. Bryant severely injured his leg while veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant's scary injury came late in the Broncos’ loss to the Jaguars last Sunday. He took a heavy hit and was carted off the field on a stretcher. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

After tests, no major structural injuries were found beyond a concussion, and he was released from the hospital. He will now go through the NFL’s concussion protocol. The date of his potential return is unclear at the moment.

Greenlaw suffered a hamstring injury in the same game, and his condition appears more serious than Pat Bryant. The issue was serious enough that he missed practice all week and was ruled out for the Chiefs' game.

The Broncos do not plan to place him on injured reserve at this time, indicating the team hopes he can return once he recovers. However, his availability for Week 18 would still depend on how his hamstring heals.

Bryant has recorded 27 catches for 347 yards and one touchdown this season. Greenlaw, on the other hand, has added 43 tackles, one sack, one interception.

Also read: Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: What happened to Lions WR vs Vikings? Scary scenes emerge

Chiefs Without Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew

The good news for the Denver Broncos fans is that the Kansas City Chiefs are really short in the quarterback position. Patrick Mahomes got an ACL tear in Week 15 while his backup, Gardner Minshew II, also picked up a knee injury - though less serious - in last Sunday's game.

Chris Oladokun, a third string QB, has stepped in from the reserve squad, while Andy Reid has done an emergency recruitment, signing QB Shane Buechele from the Buffalo Bills reserve squad. It would give Denver fans big hopes, despite their own injury woes.