Pat Bryant family: All on parents Patrick & Louanne, and fiancee Tori Trench

According to information shared on their Instagram profiles, Bryant has been engaged to Tori Trench since October 2024.(@patbryant13/ Instagram) Here's what to know about Pat Bryant's family after the Broncos receiver was injured after a heavy hit, raising concerns about his health during a recent game. Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant suffered a serious injury during Sunday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after taking a heavy hit from Montaric Brown in the final minute. The play led to a tense moment on the field as Bryant remained down while teammates gathered around and medical personnel attended to him. He was later placed on a stretcher and taken off the field on a cart.

The incident has brought into question about his life outside the field.

Pat Bryant’s rise from a lightly recruited high school prospect to one of the Big Ten’s most reliable wide receivers has put the Illinois standout firmly on the radar of NFL evaluators.

After starting games as a true freshman, Bryant developed into a key piece of Illinois’ offense, delivering several late-game performances that defined his college career.

His senior season saw him tie a long-standing school touchdown record and earn second-team All-Big Ten honors, according to NFL DraftBuzz.

Also Read: Bo Nix heartbroken after Pat Bryant takes massive hit; Broncos get scary injury update

Pat Bryant's family

Bryant was born on December 10, 2002, in Jacksonville, Florida. He is the son of Patrick Bryant Sr. and Louanne Harris-Bryant, according to NFL DraftBuzz and Duval Sports.

His father serves as the athletic director of the Police Athletic League of Jacksonville, placing youth sports at the center of Bryant’s upbringing.

A Reddit post shared by Denver Broncos fans notes that Bryant began playing flag football at just three years old, coached by his father, before moving into Pop Warner football.

Read More: Pat Bryant injury update: Montaric Brown's first reaction after hit surfaces; 'nothing wrong'

Bryant is the youngest of four children and has two brothers and one sister, according to Duval Sports. His older brother, Brandon Harris, played linebacker at the University of South Florida after serving as a team captain at the high school level.

Off the field, Bryant is engaged to longtime girlfriend Tori Trench. According to an Instagram post, Bryant proposed on October 5, 2024. Trench is active on social media under the handle @toritrench.