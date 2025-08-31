USF shooting report: Police respond to firearm call; find ‘no threat’ on campus

Several social media users posted about an alleged active shooter alert at the University of South Florida (USF), Tampa campus, on Saturday. One person noted on Facebook that they were asked to evacuate after shots were allegedly fired in the library. The Tampa Police Department is yet to issue a statement. People at the University of South Florida posted about an active shooter alert(Facebook)

An X user, meanwhile, posted that they called the local police department and there is no active shooting situation.

“Called USF campus police and they confirmed that there is no active shooter,” the user, alainarose24, posted. “Back on the phone with campus police, the officer confirmed there is no lockdown, it was a fake call and there is no threat. Still no answer as to why no alert was sent out or why students are sheltering in place,” she further added.

We obtained a screenshot of the latest alert sent to students and staff members.

“There was a report of an individual on the Tampa campus with a firearm. Police have investigated and there is no threat to campus,” it read.

Locals further posted videos from the scene, showing a heavy police presence. A Facebook user said they could also see a helicopter overhead.

“We were just evacuated from the library on USF Tampa Campus for shots fired in the library. I am safe and so is everyone on the first floor in the student commons too. I'm not 100% sure what is going on. Just all of the sudden the police showed up with guns out and headed up the stairs. There are police surrounding the library. A helicopter overhead. Campus police let me leave my handicap parking spot. I was surrounded by squad cars. I'm parked far enough away now to feel safe and close enough to see. I'm shook up! I'm safe.— at University of South Florida,” a person said on Facebook.

University of South Florida alert system

The University of South Florida operates AlertUSF, a comprehensive Emergency Notification System (ENS) designed to quickly inform and protect the campus community during emergencies. The system uses multiple, overlapping communication channels to maximize reach, with regular testing to ensure reliability.

When a potential threat is reported, USF officials verify the situation, which may involve law enforcement incidents, hazardous material releases, or severe weather affecting a campus. Once confirmed, officials evaluate community safety, decide what information should be shared, and initiate alerts. In some cases, notifications may be delayed if immediate messaging could hinder victim assistance, containment efforts, or emergency response.