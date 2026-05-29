Why some fans are targeting Emmanuel Acho and Jemele Hill after Josh Jacobs’ arrest

Josh Jacobs’ arrest has created major discussion across the NFL circles, and now media personalities Emmanuel Acho and Jemele Hill are facing criticism online for remaining silent about the situation. Josh Jacobs’ arrest sparked debate online as fans questioned why Emmanuel Acho and Jemele Hill had not publicly addressed the allegations. (Instagram/Getty images via Variety)

Jacobs, who currently plays for the Green Bay Packers, was arrested in Wisconsin after Hobart-Lawrence Police Department investigated a domestic disturbance. According to reports, the running back faced allegations, including battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, intimidation of a victim, and felony strangulation and suffocation.

Also read: Josh Jacobs arrested in domestic abuse row; here are the five charges against Packers RB

Jacobs denies domestic abuse allegations through attorneys According to ESPN, Jacobs denied all allegations through his attorneys, who stated that the case remains in its early stages and that important evidence has not yet been publicly released.

"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course," attorneys said in the statement.

Prosecutors are continuing their investigation, and no formal charges have been finalized at this stage. Jacobs has reportedly been released from jail.

Also read: Who is Josh Jacobs rumored girlfriend, ‘Ash Kash’? 5 things to know about model amid RB's arrest

Social media users accuse analysts of selective silence As the news spread online, several fans on social media began questioning why Emmanuel Acho and Jemele Hill had not publicly commented on the matter.

Both personalities have previously spoken strongly on social justice issues, athlete behavior and accountability in professional sports, leading some users to accuse them of selective silence.

The criticism gained traction after multiple social media posts directly called out the two analysts for not discussing Jacobs’ arrest publicly. Reports suggest that online users specifically targeted Acho and Hill because of their past commentary on controversial sports stories.

On Tuesday, an X account with the username @pro__trading reacted on the commentators' silence.

"We need help conducting a welfare check on @jemelehill and @EmmanuelAcho. They've gone silent ever since the Josh Jacobs story broke and people are very concerned about them. It's not like them to go silent. Let's hope they're doing OK," tweeted from the account.

Another account called Cyborg Ninja wrote: “Notice how known race baitors like Jemele Hill and Emmanuel Acho haven’t said shit about Josh Jacobs beating a woman, yet they’re more concerned about Dart meeting with the President.”

Neither Acho nor Hill has publicly responded to the criticism so far.

Also read: Josh Jacobs arrest row: Ash Kaashh's ‘tough love’ post in focus after Packers RB breaks silence

Meanwhile, the Packers organization released only a brief statement acknowledging awareness of the situation while declining to comment further due to the ongoing legal process.

The NFL has also confirmed that it is monitoring developments surrounding the case.