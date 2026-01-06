Why there's no Monday Night Football tonight; NFL playoff schedule explained

The weekly NFL action paused on December 5, and fans were left without the usual Monday Night Football fixture after 18 straight weeks of the regular season. The NFL regular season ended with the conclusion of Week 18 on Sunday night. Fans now will have to wait for a week for the Wild Card round game on January 10.

The next round of NFL games kicks off on Saturday afternoon with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Los Angeles Rams. It will be followed by the Chicago Bears vs the Green Bay Packers later on Saturday night.

Why There Is No MNF Fixture On December 5? The NFL regular season officially ended with the Sunday Night Fixture on December 4. All the fixtures for Week 18 have now concluded; as a result, there are no games scheduled for Monday night.

The NFL season resumes again with the Wild Card Round, followed by the playoffs and eventually the Super Bowl. The next Monday Night Football fixture is scheduled for January 12.