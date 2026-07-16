Why was Alyssa Thomas suspended after Caitlin Clark incident? What report reveals about Adam Silver’s involvement

The suspension of Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas following her controversial incident with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has taken a new turn after a report claimed NBA Commissioner Adam Silver played a role in the league’s decision to discipline the veteran player.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, left, tries to go up for a shot against Chicago Sky forward Aicha Coulibaly during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, July 7, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo)

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According to Sports Business Journal, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was initially not planning to suspend Thomas after the incident involving Clark. The report claimed Silver urged Engelbert to issue a suspension after reviewing the play and believing the contact warranted further action.

The incident occurred during a loose-ball play when Thomas’ hand made contact with Clark’s throat area. The contact was not called as a foul during the game, but after a review, the WNBA upgraded the play to a Flagrant 2 foul and suspended Thomas for one game.

She was also fined $1,000.

The decision kept Thomas out for a home game in Phoenix and sparked debate over how the WNBA determines disciplinary action, especially in high-profile incidents involving Clark.

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The Sports Business Journal report said Engelbert initially felt a suspension would be excessive because officials had not assessed a foul during the game. However, Silver reportedly viewed the footage differently and believed the league needed to respond to the play.

The WNBA has disputed that version of events, calling the claim that Engelbert was not planning to suspend Thomas “absolutely false.”

A source close to the commissioner also said recommendations on possible flagrant fouls routinely come from the league’s basketball operations and referee operations departments.

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Engelbert, who became WNBA commissioner in 2019, has overseen a period of major growth for the league, including a landmark collective bargaining agreement. However, her leadership has also faced scrutiny over officiating, player concerns and the challenges of managing the attention surrounding Clark’s rise as one of basketball’s biggest stars.

Also Read: Why is Adam Silver booed during the NBA Draft?

When asked about Engelbert’s future during an NBA Summer League news conference, Silver praised her work while stopping short of making a long-term commitment. “I think Cathy continues to do a strong job building that league,” Silver said. “We’ll have ongoing discussions about what the future looks like.”

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Thomas has maintained that the contact with Clark was accidental.