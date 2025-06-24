Adam Silver net worth: What is the NBA commissioner's salary?

Adam Silver, the fifth and current commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), was born on April 25, 1962, in Rye, New York. He has established a reputation for himself as one of the prominent individuals in the sports business over time by being named “Executive of the Year” by Sports Business Journal, one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People” and Fortune’s “50 Greatest Leaders” in 2015. Adam Silver is the current commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA).(Getty Images via AFP)

What is Adam Silver’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Silver’s net worth stands at $40 million in 2025. This is a result of a $10 million salary earned annually and the NBA alone contributing $100 million to this pool.

He originally joined the NBA in 1992 as the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer, a position he held for eight years. This was followed by negotiations of the league's last three collective bargaining agreements with the National Basketball Players Association, the development of the WNBA league, the development of the NBA Development League, the creation of NBA China, and a partnership with Turner Broadcasting for them to manage the NBA's digital assets. He has also held the titles of Senior VP & COO of NBA Entertainment, NBA Chief of Staff, and Special Assistant to the Commissioner.

Also Read: Tyrese Haliburton's father bursts into tears after Pacers star tears Achilles in Game 7 - Watch

During his time as league commissioner, Stern navigated the Donald Sterling racism scandal in 2014 followed by the controversial Daryl Morey tweets in 2019. He now holds a position on the Board of Trustees for Duke University and the board of the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Silver has been married to his wife Maggie since 2015 and shares one daughter with her.

By Stuti Gupta