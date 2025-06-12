Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why was Texans' Jimmy Ward arrested? Footballer accused of strangulation, charged

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 12, 2025 08:20 PM IST

Texans' Jimmie Ward was arrested early this morning for assault on family.

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward, a former first-round NFL draft pick, was arrested early Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Texans' Jimmie Ward was arrested early this morning for assault on family.(Website: Montgomery County Jail)
Texans' Jimmie Ward was arrested early this morning for assault on family.(Website: Montgomery County Jail)

Also Read: Spaun grabs US Open lead with McIlroy, Woodland in the hunt

Jimmie Ward arrested after assaulting family member 

Ward was taken into custody early this morning on charges of assaulting a family member, according to jail records.  He was taken into custody in Montgomery County, Texas. The arrest was made by deputies shortly after 5:30 a.m., and the charge is classified as a third-degree felony. As of now, no bond has been set for Ward.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, the Texans revealed that they are “aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward” and “are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Also Read: Who is Megan McConnell? TJ McConnell's sister and rising WNBA star

About Jimmie Ward 

Ward began his NFL journey in 2014 after being selected 30th overall by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent nine seasons with the team, becoming a key part of their defense before signing with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2023 season. Currently in his third season with the Texans, Ward has been sidelined this spring while recovering from foot surgery. 

Despite the setback, he was a consistent presence on the field over the past two seasons, starting all 20 games he played.

News / Sports / US Sports / Why was Texans' Jimmy Ward arrested? Footballer accused of strangulation, charged
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On