Why was Texans' Jimmy Ward arrested? Footballer accused of strangulation, charged

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward, a former first-round NFL draft pick, was arrested early Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge, TMZ Sports has confirmed. Texans' Jimmie Ward was arrested early this morning for assault on family.(Website: Montgomery County Jail)

Jimmie Ward arrested after assaulting family member

Ward was taken into custody early this morning on charges of assaulting a family member, according to jail records. He was taken into custody in Montgomery County, Texas. The arrest was made by deputies shortly after 5:30 a.m., and the charge is classified as a third-degree felony. As of now, no bond has been set for Ward.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, the Texans revealed that they are “aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward” and “are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

About Jimmie Ward

Ward began his NFL journey in 2014 after being selected 30th overall by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent nine seasons with the team, becoming a key part of their defense before signing with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2023 season. Currently in his third season with the Texans, Ward has been sidelined this spring while recovering from foot surgery.

Despite the setback, he was a consistent presence on the field over the past two seasons, starting all 20 games he played.