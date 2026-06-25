Will Neymar Jr play today? What to know as Carlo Ancelotti benches Brazil forward for Scotland match

Brazil is set to play its final group stage fixture against Scotland on Wednesday where a victory would confirm them a knockout berth. They are currently tied with Morocco at four points but are sitting atop thanks to the better goal difference. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has includes Neymar Jr. in the matchday squad for the clash against Scotland. (REUTERS)

However, as the Selecao prepare to take the field in Miami, one of the biggest questions among fans remains the status of their star, Neymar Jr.

Widely regarded as the crown prince of Brazilian football, Neymar has yet to play a single minute in the tournament, with the team opting for a cautious approach as he continues his recovery from injury.

Neymar Jr starts on bench vs Scotland However, ahead of Brazil’s final Group C fixture, there is some encouraging news for fans. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has included the 34-year-old in the matchday squad for the clash against Scotland.

While Neymar has not been named in the starting XI and will begin the match on the bench, his inclusion is still a significant step forward.

He was not part of the matchday squad at all for Brazil’s first two group-stage games as the team carefully managed his recovery.