Will Smith injury: When will Dodgers catcher return? Manager gives major update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with injuries to both of their catchers, Will Smith and Dalton Rushing, according to Althon Sports. Will Smith is set to return from a hand bruise, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the All-Star catcher’s injury will need to be managed all season.(will.smith/Instagram)

Smith has been out since last Wednesday, when he left a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a bone bruise in his right hand after being hit by a foul ball.

Two days later, rookie backup Rushing also went down. He hurt his right shin against the Baltimore Orioles after fouling a ball off his leg.

Also Read: Trey Smith salary: Here's how much Chiefs' guard will earn after $94 million contract extension

With the Dodgers holding only a one-game lead in the NL West going into Monday, the team turned to trade deadline pickup Ben Rortvedt to catch while Smith and Rushing recover.

Manager Dave Roberts later announced that Smith would be available to pinch-hit in Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies and is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday.

Update on Will Smith's health

“Dave Roberts said Will Smith is available tonight and the hope is he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow. Dalton Rushing has also been moving better today, so they hope it’ll be a 10-day IL stint.”

Roberts also said Smith’s hand issue will need to be managed for the rest of the year. The bone bruise may affect his swing and throwing, though the swelling has gone down.

Will Smith was selected for his third straight All-Star Game this season

Smith’s return is still important for the Dodgers. The All-Star catcher, 30, was selected for his third straight All-Star Game this season and has improved on defense. He has a .296 batting average, .405 on-base percentage, .902 OPS, 17 home runs, and 61 RBIs in 109 games this year.