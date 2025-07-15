Trey Smith salary: Here's how much Chiefs' guard will earn after $94 million contract extension

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a $94 million contract extension with right guard Trey Smith, which will keep the 26-year-old in Kansas for four more years, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. It will also make Smith the highest-paid guard in the history of the National Football League. Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) walks to a drill with teammates during the NFL football team's practice Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Kansas City.(AP)

After his contract expired in February 2025, Smith was signed by the Chiefs on a $23.4 million, one-year contract extension. The guard was re-signed in February by the Chiefs in the hope that they would be able to reach a new deal with him before the last date for NFL teams to sign contract players, at 4 p.m, Tuesday, July 15.

Trey Smith Salary

Smith's $94 million contract extension will have $70 million in guaranteed payments and an additional $24 million in bonuses and other deals. $70 million in guaranteed money is the highest that an NFL team has ever paid to a guard, which goes to show how crucial Smith's role as Patrick Mahomes' on-pitch protector-in-chief is for the Chiefs.

The $70 million in guaranteed income ensures that Smith receives a substantial portion of the contract money from the Kansas City Chiefs regardless of circumstances. On average, it will pay him $23.5 million per year, or roughly $1.96 million per month, with $17.5 million guaranteed, annually.

Smith, drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft with the 226th overall pick, has since become one of the pillars of the team in the iconic Patrick Mahomes era. The fact that he has started all 67 games for the Chiefs goes to show how important he is to the franchise.

Also read: 2025 MLB All-Star Game odds: Predictions for American League vs National League game

Additionally, after last year's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs have worked out a revamp of the offensive line. Now, with the entire left side of the offensive line featuring new starters—Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle and Joe Thuney recovering from injury with uncertainty surrounding his long-term availability—stability became a pressing need.

On the right side, Jawaan Taylor is essentially on a one-year deal due to contract structure, and Jaylon Moore, recently acquired from the San Francisco 49ers, is a potential new starting right tackle.

Given this level of turnover, it was imperative for the Chiefs to secure long-term continuity by locking in right guard Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey. And they have done just that.

Smith has stared in 67 games since 2021, played over 4,400 snaps, earned a Pro Bowl nod, and helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls.