Peter Angelos, longtime Baltimore Orioles owner, dies after prolonged disease at 94; condolences pour in

Peter Angelos, the longtime owner of Baltimore Orioles, breathed his last on Saturday, March 23, after battling a prolonged illness at the age of 94. In a statement, Peter Angelos' family informed that there will be a private burial and thanked doctors and medical staff for all the support.(Reuters)

Angelos was a high-profile trial attorney who gained fame through his class-action lawsuits.

In a statement, his family informed that there will be a private burial as per Angelos' wish and thanked doctors and medical staff for all the support.

"Today, Peter G. Angelos passed away quietly at the age of 94. Mr. Angelos had been ill for several years, and the family thanks the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who brought comfort to him in his final years. It was Mr. Angelos' wish to have a private burial, and the family asks for understanding as they honor that request. Donations may be sent to charity in lieu of flowers."

In 1993, Angelos was the main investor in a group that bought his hometown Orioles from Eli Jacobs for record USD 173 million, which was the highest price ever paid for any sports franchises that time. During his time at the club, he was both chairman of the board and CEO.

He was popularly known for being a hands-on owner who used to spend huge money on free agents. With his health deteriorating, Angelos started transferring his day-to-day control of the club to his sons John and Louis Angelos in 2019.

A group led by Baltimore native David Rubenstein recently purchased the team for $1.725 billion. However, the transaction is yet to be cleared by MLB owners.

Condolences pour in for Peter Angelos

In a condolence message to the Angelos family, Rubenstein said in a statement: “Peter made an indelible mark first in business and then in baseball. The city of Baltimore owes him a debt of gratitude for his stewardship of the Orioles across three decades and for positioning the team for great success.”

Steve Bisciotti, the owner of the NFL's Ravens, extended sympathies for the deceased's kin. He called his fellow Baltimore owner “smart businessman” who always stood up boldly for important issues. He also hailed him as a crucial figure in sports history.

Rob Manfred, who served as a commissioner for Major League Baseball commissioner, remembered Angelos as a proud resident who treasured his ownership at the Baltimore Orioles. He also recalled the support that he received after being elected to this position in his home city in 2014.