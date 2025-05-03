Will Taylor Swift appear at Met Gala 2025 with Travis Kelce on her arm?

As Monday in May approaches, the first question swirling through Swiftie circles is: Will Taylor Swift return to the Met Gala in 2025, and will Travis Kelce be her date? As the Met Gala approaches, fans wonder if Taylor Swift will return in 2025 with Travis Kelce. Her last appearance in 2016 during her 'Bleachella' era is fondly remembered. (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Fans fondly remember the Cruel Summer singer's last appearance in 2016, during what’s now known as her ‘Bleachella’ era. That night saw Swift sporting a platinum bob and a metallic Louis Vuitton dress, dancing with Tom Hiddleston, and many believe—first locking eyes with future long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

That evening seems to echo in her reputation track ‘Getaway Car’ and the lyric from ‘Dress’: “Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached.”

Swifties debate over Taylor’s 2025 Met appearance

Fast forward to 2025, and fans are hopeful this could mark Swift’s grand return to the Met. Though she’s been lying low lately, she's rumoured to be spending downtime with Kelce in Boca Raton, Florida.

“She finds him the most romantic man she has ever been with, and he is all about making her comfortable,” a source told Daily Mail. “Taylor does not have a cook, she enjoys eating good food, which she cooks herself.”

The Eras Tour is on pause, no new album rollout is in motion, and the public appearances have slowed down. Isn't it enough to get the manifesting era fired up?

This year’s Met Gala, set for May 5, centres around the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion, exhibiting centuries of Black men’s fashion.

With co-chairs like Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, plus LeBron James as honorary chair, some fans are wisely urging a surprise reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement at such a theme-focused event, which would be, well, not the moment.

“It would be iconic if she brought back the bleached bob, and an actually good tailored Zendaya-type suit,” Teen Vogue’s Aiyana Ishmael, alluding to names like Christopher John Rogers or Versace for the look.