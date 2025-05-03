Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are burning ‘their morning calories’ together, just not at the gym

Taylor Swift might be one of the world’s biggest pop stars, but these days, she’s embracing a slower, sweeter pace of life in bed with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are savoring a slower pace of life, filled with lazy mornings and intimate moments. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

The couple are reportedly enjoying the luxury of sleeping in and spending lazy mornings together, now that both are in a rare period of downtime.

Swift, fresh off the whirlwind of her 149-show Eras Tour, has been enjoying a much-deserved break. Meanwhile, Kelce is in his NFL offseason, giving the two even more reason to savour quiet mornings.

Daily Mail cited a source close to the couple who revealed that their mornings are filled with cuddles and connection—and, well, a bit of a “workout” but not at the gym.

“They get their own workouts in together just as other young couples in love do,” the source told the Daily Mail. “She finds him the most romantic man she has ever been with, and he is all about making her comfortable.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce giving each other cosy massages

Rather than flagging off to their usual gym sessions or to their usual packed breakfast spots, the couple are said to be staying indoors and creating their own simple pleasures, like cooking together, reading and even giving each other massages.

“[Kelce] gives her massages and has had to learn how to not use even half of his strength,” the insider shared. “But she likes the fact that he is like a big, brawny guy.”

Their cozy mornings are a far cry from Swift’s usual fast-paced touring lifestyle, and friends say she’s embracing it all—yogurt and eggs for breakfast, coffee in hand, and no pressure to be anywhere in a hurry.

“Taylor does not have a cook, she enjoys eating good food, which she cooks herself,” the insider added.

“She likes romantic books, novels and she does like to read up on politics but lately tries to avoid it,” the insider said. “She finds it causes her stress that is unnecessary.” Kelce, ever the supportive partner, has fit seamlessly into her slower rhythm, trading in locker rooms for candlelit dinners and gym reps for quiet intimacy.