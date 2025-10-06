Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs. Jaguars to cheer Travis Kelce amid Life of a Showgirl buzz?

The Kansas City Chiefs are all set to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Monday. Since the Chiefs currently have two wins and two losses, a victory against the Jaguars is crucial for the Patrick Mahomes-led side. As the NFL 2025 season enters week 5, the question is, will Taylor Swift attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium to root for her fiancé, Travis Kelce? FILE - Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs vs. the Jaguars?

Taylor Swift just dropped her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. Due to promotional activities, Swift has a busy schedule now. The Florida Times-Union reports that the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker, with such a busy schedule, might not make it to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars game at EverBank Stadium this Monday.

Taylor Swift is scheduled to return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6. In an Instagram post dated September 25, host Jimmy Fallon announced that the 14-time Grammy-winning artist would join him to promote her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Also read: Kayla Nicole claps back? Travis Kelce's ex 'reacts' after Taylor Swift accused of dissing her in 'Opalite'

The Life of a Showgirl at Chiefs practice

The Kansas City Chiefs have already shown immense support for Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. After the album dropped on Friday, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes declared on The Drive radio show that he would play the entire album at the Chiefs’ practice.

“I haven't been able to hear the album yet, but I'm super excited to be able to do that. It will be blaring all through the Chiefs' facility tomorrow," Patrick Mahomes promised.

"We'll be supporting Taylor, and she put in so much hard work into this, and I'm excited to hear that album just like everybody else," Mahomes added, as per TMZ.

FAQs

When did Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl release?

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3 this year.

Where will the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars take place?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars will take place at EverBank Stadium.

When did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announce their engagement?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26.