Will the Yankees cut ties with Devin Williams? Here's the latest on the 2-time All-Star

The New York Yankees’ recent trade for David Bednar and Camilo Doval at the deadline has raised questions about the future of Devin Williams on the team. The 2-time All-Star was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason. The two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year was supposed to be a dominant closer for the team, something he has far from done ever since entering the team. New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Expert weighs in

Speaking about the implication of the Yankees’ recent trade deal, FanSided’s Adam Weinrib wrote about how he feels Williams might be gone from the team at the end of this season. "Relievers are inherently volatile, and while there's been plenty of good with Williams in 2025 (54 Ks in 41 1/3 innings pitched, surprisingly low 1.137 WHIP), the Yankees' most surprising trade of last offseason already felt like a one-year engagement before the trade deadline," Weinrib explained.

"Now, with two high-profile options with closer experience arriving in Bednar (controlled through 2026) and Doval (through 2027), the Yankees are highly unlikely to even go through a song-and-dance with Williams this offseason, though they might risk tying the qualifying offer to him in order to receive another draft pick when he departs."

What are the chances of Devin Williams being gone?

Although both of the Yankees’ latest acquisitions (Bednar and Doval) did not fare well at their respective debuts, the expectation of them turning out as All-Star closers in the big leagues is still high. Williams, on the other hand, has a 5.01 ERA and was alienated from the closer’s role for some time, as reported by Newsweek.

Following the end of this season, Williams will enter free agency as Bednar and Doval become closers with club control. Despite not being able to replicate his performance with the Brewers, hope is still of Williams landing a lucrative deal as a free agent.

This explains the Yankees’ latest big move to keep two rather than just one replacement for Williams in the future.

