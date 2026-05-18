...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

WNBA legend backs Caitlin Clark despite GM survey setback: ‘It’s money business'

In the WNBA GM survey, Caitlin Clark's votes fell to 20%, with Paige Bueckers at 33%. Lisa Leslie criticized GMs for ignoring Clark's commercial potential

Published on: May 18, 2026 09:33 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
Advertisement

The General Manager survey of the WNBA 2026 produced a surprising result, where Caitlin Clark, the previous year's leading vote-getter, fell from a massive 50% vote to 20%. Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, topped the list with 33% of GM votes while Clark and A’ja Wilson tied with 20%.

Caitlin Clark became the center of fresh WNBA debate after Lisa Leslie criticized the latest general manager survey rankings.(Getty Images via AFP)

The results of the poll have sparked debate among WNBA fans. Last year, when the question “Which player would you start a franchise with?” was asked, Indiana Fevers star, Caitilin Clark got 50%. But that seemed to have changed dramatically this year.

Also read: Radio host makes big Caitlin Clark claim after Morgan Allen row; ‘She's like Jeremy Lin’

Lisa Leslie questions the logic behind the rankings

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie came up with the argument that general managers were ignoring the bigger picture. Speaking to The Spun, Leslie said:

“All those GMs probably gonna get fired, because this is a money business," she said. "And the money is about Caitlin Clark.”

Clark has already driven record attendance, merchandise sales, and television ratings in her rookie season, making her arguably the most valuable player in terms of business.

Leslie’s argument reflects the growing importance of commercial influence in the modern WNBA.

The survey has traditionally been a measure of talent, leadership, and long‑term potential. But Leslie’s critique underscores that in today’s WNBA, financial impact and visibility are inseparable from on‑court performance.

 
caitlin clark basketball player sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / WNBA legend backs Caitlin Clark despite GM survey setback: ‘It’s money business'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.