WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Date, time, how to watch and match cards

WWE is once again taking center stage with the latest edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Returning to the schedule this past December, this marks the third installment of the show, giving fans across the country a chance to watch top WWE superstars battle it out live. The event arrives amid a packed WWE calendar, falling just two weeks after Backlash and two weeks ahead of Money in the Bank. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns with an action-packed lineup. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

When and where is the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 24 at 8 pm ET. The newest edition of the two-hour event will take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Wrestling fans are in for an exciting night as Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is set to step into the ring once again—this time facing an opponent long associated with his storied career. In addition to Cena’s matchup, three other high-energy bouts are scheduled, promising a thrilling evening of action, as reported by USA Today.

How to watch Saturday Night’s Main Event?

In the United States, fans can watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live on NBC, bringing the action straight to network television in prime time. For those who prefer to stream, the event will also be available on Peacock, NBC’s official streaming platform, which offers both live and on-demand access to WWE content. Additionally, viewers without a traditional cable subscription can still catch the show through FuboTV.

Saturday Night’s Main Event match cards

The lineup for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event features several exciting matches, though they are not listed in any particular order. Fans can look forward to John Cena facing R-Truth, a World Heavyweight Championship clash between Jey Uso and Logan Paul, a tag team bout with CM Punk and Sami Zayn taking on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and a high-stakes steel cage match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.