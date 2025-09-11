Yankees' big gesture for Charlie Kirk after Utah University shooting wins hearts: ‘Rest in peace’

The New York Yankees made a sweet gesture for Charlie Kirk hours after the Trump ally and MAGA commentator was fatally shot at a Utah University event on Wednesday. Just before their game against the Detroit Tigers, the Aaron Boone-led side held a moment of silence for Kirk. A general view of the main scoreboard at Yankee Stadium during a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk before the game (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

‘Remembering Charlie Kirk," a message along with the 31-year-old’s photo was displayed on the big screen at Yankee Stadium. This comes hours after President Donald Trump announced Kirk's passing, further ordering flags to be flown at half-staff till Sunday.

Social media users praised the Yankees for their gesture. “Let that sink in...the most liberal state...well done Yankees,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Well done Yankees. Senseless killing - purely because of political views. What a sad state of affairs. 😔” another person added.

Read More: Charlie Kirk shooting: Exact moment Trump supporter was shot in the neck at Utah University - Video

Charlie Kirk fatally shot at UVU

Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday at a Utah college event in what the governor called a political assassination carried out from a rooftop. A person of interest was in custody, officials said.

“This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. "I want to be very clear this is a political assassination.”

Authorities are yet to identify the suspect. No motive or charges have been released. Videos on social media showed Charlie Kirk answering questions before a single shot rang out. The 31-year-old reached up with his hand as blood gushed from his neck.

Read More: Charlie Kirk’s daughter’s joyful hug in week-old video now a tragic memory on X

His death was announced on social media by Trump.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Utah Valley University said the campus was immediately evacuated and remained closed. Classes were canceled until further notice.

“The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible,” Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who last March hosted Kirk on his podcast, posted on X.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk breaks my heart. My deepest sympathies are with his wife, two young children, and friends,” said Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was wounded in a 2011 shooting in her Arizona district.

(With AP inputs)