Yuki Tsunoda's RB21 rolls over crash after fiery crash at Imola F1 qualifying: Watch

Yuki Tsunoda suffered a serious crash during the first segment of Formula One qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. He lost command of his RB21 in the first few minutes of the first quarter.

Following this, they skidded off into the barriers after taking too much kerb at the Villeneuve chicane.

It was a terrifying rollover crash as Tsunoda's automobile overturned after the first hit. He, however, was lucky to escape the collision unharmed.

Reacting to the video, one X user wrote: “Glad he is unharmed from that.”

“That was a nasty crash, thankful he is okay. Cars are safe that’s for sure.”

“I'm always amazed to see drivers climb out of the carnage and walk away like nothing happened. Incredible technology in F1 cages #HALO,” a third user commented.

Tsunoda rushed to medical centre

As Red Bull fixes his car tonight and perhaps gives him a new chassis, he will probably have to start from pit lane.

Tsunoda finished final practice with the 17th-best time, putting him in a vulnerable position entering qualifying.

Tsunoda is familiar with the Imola track due to Racing Bulls.

Over the years, Red Bull's sister team has conducted numerous tests at the Italian track.

The FIA issued a statement shortly after Tsunoda's collision. They confirmed that Tsunoda has been transported to the Medical Center. “Repairs are currently been made to the light panel and tyre conveyor belt at the scene of the accident.”

Tsunoda left the track at 240 kph, giving an unsettling reminder of the circuit's harsh features. Notably, Champions Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger died in serious crashes at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, the other competitors sought confirmation of Tsunoda's safety after displaying obvious anxiety about the severity of the collision.