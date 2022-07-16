Watch: Heartbroken Barcelona star Gerard Pique 'caught listening to Shakira' in car after breakup

Since their separation on June 4, Shakira and Gerard Pique have constantly been under the media spotlight. This time, the Barcelona superstar was filmed by fans listening to his ex-partner's 'Inevitable' song. According to Marca, the defender was leaving Barcelona's training ground, when fans filmed him. In the video, the 35-year-old looked heartbroken as he listened to the song. The video was initially uploaded on TikTok and has since then been uploaded on other social media platforms.

Here is the video, which was also uploaded on Twitter:

Gerard Pique has been caught listening to Shakira in his car. The superstar couple broke up last month after 12 years together.pic.twitter.com/Lp02edTaJ3 — Football España (@footballespana_) July 14, 2022

The duo were together for 11 years and according to El Periodico, Pique was allegedly caught having an affair with another woman. The Spanish newspaper also mentioned that the woman 'is a young blonde in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess.'

Also, according to the YouTube show 'Chisme No Like', the pop star also made a multi-million separation agreement offer to Pique, which he rejected. In the offer, Shakira reportedly offered to take full responsibility for their two children and move with them to Miami. Meanwhile, the football player would not have any financial responsibility for the children and he would even be paid to travel to Miami five times per year to visit them. The singer has also reportedly proposed that the children will spend the summer with their father. The biggest part of the agreement was that Shakira even offered to cover 20% of Pique's debt, which has come under Spain's legal scanner.

The defender is currently busy with Barcelona’s pre-season training. After a poor start to their 2021-22 league campaign, Barcelona were rescued by legend Xavi Hernandez, midway through the season. The former player took over as manager and guided them to a second-placed finish including a El Clasico win over rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan outfit managed to win 21 matches, draw 10 and lose seven fixtures with 73 points.

