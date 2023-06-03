Watch: Gundogan takes the kick-off, then scores fastest ever goal in FA Cup final history against Manchester United

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester United stunned at the Wembley Stadium in Saturday after scoring a record goal to put his side 1-0 up in the FA Cup final. The German midfielder took the kick-off and then in a space of just 13 seconds, opened the scoring sheet to register the fastest ever goal scored in the tournament's final. (Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score, FA Cup Final) Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (C) celebrates after scoring the early opening goal during the English FA Cup final (AFP)

As the referee blew the whistle to get the proceedings underway in London, Gundogan, who led City to a third straight Premier League title last month, took the kick-off and played the ball back to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who was playing ahead of Man City No. 1 Ederson. The keeper launched it straight to Erling Haaland. The top-scorer from the Premier League season won the header, Kevin de Bruyne then challenged Victor Lindelof in the air before the ball found Gundogan 25 yards out. He then sent a beautiful volley which left Man United goalkeeper David de Gea a mere spectator as the ball nestled in the corner.

Ex-England midfielder Jermaine Jenas said on BBC One: "It’s just a moment of brilliance from the Manchester City captain. We’re used to seeing Man City play out from the back but here they go back to Stefan Ortega and then long to Erling Haaland."

"The technique is something else. Ilkay Gudogan has stepped up with important goals at the end of the season and he’s done it again. There’s absolutely nothing David de Gea can do. You can’t legislate for type of finish," he added.

Watch the video here…

Pep Guardiola's City are presently aiming for a historic treble. Having beaten Arsenal in the race to win the Premier League of the third straight season, City also have the Champions League trophy in sight where they face Inter Milan next week. Manchester United, on the other hand, aim for a domestic double after having won the EFL Cup under Erik ten Hag earlier in the season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON