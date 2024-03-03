Watkins scores 26 as No. 7 Southern California ends regular season with 70-55 win over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 26 points, Rayah Marshall added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 7 Southern California ended its regular season with a 70-55 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. HT Image

USC (23-5, 13-5 Pac-12) has won nine of its last 10 games. Watkins, a freshman sensation averaging nearly 28 points, shot 10 of 22 from the field, grabbed 12 rebounds and had three assists.

Arizona State (11-19, 3-15) has lost five straight. Jalyn Brown led the Sun Devils with 17 points and Trayanna Crisp added 16.

NO. 11 OREGON STATE 79, CALIFORNIA 56

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored 16 of her 19 points in a dominating second half, leading scorer Raegan Beers returned to action and Oregon State closed the regular season with a win over California.

Beers had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting after missing the previous four games for the Beavers (23-6, 12-6 Pac-12). Donovyn Hunter had 13 points and nine assists and AJ Marotte had 12 points. Second-leading scorer Talia von Oelhoffen did not attempt a shot in 25 minutes.

Marta Suarez scored 14 points to lead the Golden Bears (17-13, 7-11). Leilani McIntosh had 13 points and reserves Lulu Laditan-Twidale and McKayla Williams both had 12.

WASHINGTON STATE 72, NO. 13 COLORADO 63

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Eleonora Villa scored 20 points, Astera Tuhina added 14 points and Washington State closed with a 14-0 run to beat Colorado 72-63 in the Pac-12 season finale for both teams.

Bella Murekatete and Tara Wallack each scored 12 points for the Cougars (18-13, 7-11).

Jaylyn Sherrod scored 18 points, shooting 11 for 12 from the foul line but just 3 of 16 from the field for Colorado. Aaronette Vonleh scored 15 points, Frida Formann 10 and Quay Miller grabbed 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

It was Colorado’s (21-8, 11-7) first loss to an unranked team this season. The Buffaloes rose to as high as No. 3 in the rankings on three-different occasions but now find themselves limping into post-season play having lost five of their last six games.

NO. 15 KANSAS STATE 73, TEXAS TECH 49

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory scored 13 points apiece and Kansas State cruised by Texas Tech in both teams' regular-season finale.

Ayoka Lee added 11 points and Brylee Glenn 10 for the Wildcats (24-6, 13-5 Big 12), who snapped a two-game skid.

Bailey Maupin scored 17 points and Jasmine Shavers 14 for the Lady Raiders (16-15, 5-13), who lost their ninth straight.

Sundell reached her third straight season with 350-plus points and 150-plus assists. Teammate Lee blocked two shots to reach 300 in her career, a program first.

WASHINGTON 62, NO. 18 UTAH 47

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauren Schwartz scored 18 points, Sayvia Sellers added 13 and Washington defeated Utah on the final day of the regular season for the Pac-12 Conference.

Dalayah Daniels had 12 points and nine rebounds and Hannah Stines scored 11 points for the Huskies (16-13, 6-12), who got all of their scoring from the starting five.

Matyson Wilke led Utah (21-9, 11-7) with 17 points and Alissa Pili had 10 rebounds. Utah’s Dasia Young, with four points, was the only reserve to score for either team.

NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 57, TCU 49

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly and Jordan Harrison scored 14 points apiece and West Virginia capped the regular season with a win over TCU.

The Mountaineers (23-6, 12-6 Big 12) ended a three-game losing streak and head coach Mark Kellogg set a school record for wins in the first season on the job.

TCU (19-10, 6-12), which had to forfeit two games in the middle of the conference season because of a lack of healthy players, had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Madison Conner had 18 points and Sedona Prince had 15 with 12 rebounds for TCU. The two leaders played in just their third game together since missing a long stretch — 13 games for Prince, eight for Conner — with injuries.

