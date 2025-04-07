Wayne Gretzky, wife Janet Jones's FIRST reaction to Alex Ovechkin breaking NHL record | Watch

Wayne Gretzky got on his feet and his wife Janet Jones covered her face in awe as 39-year-old Alex Ovechkin became NHL's all-time top goal scorer against the New York Islanders on Sunday. The Washington Capitals captain beat Gretzky's 894-goal record. Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, is greeted by Wayne Gretzky(AP)

During the on-ice celebration, Gretzky kept his promise, shaking Overchkin's hand. “I said I’d be the first one to shake your hand when you broke the record," the 64-year-old Hall of Famer said.

Read More: Alex Ovechkin's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, celebrates Washington skipper's record NHL goal | WATCH

“I wish the Islanders and the New York fans all the best, but we’re here today to celebrate this guy here, number 8. I can tell you firsthand I know how hard it is to get to 894, 895 is pretty special. They say records are meant to be broken, but I’m not sure who’s gonna get more goals than that," he added.

Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking goal

Playing the Islanders on Sunday, the Capitals captain beat fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin on a power play with 12:34 left in the second period. The 39-year-old took a perfect pass from Tom Wilson and fired a laser past Sorokin. He immediately dived onto the ice to celebrate as his teammates hugged him. Capitals fans chanted ‘Ovi, Ovi’ from the stands.

Gretzky moved into the top spot beating Gordie Howe by putting the puck in the net for the Los Angeles Kings on March 23, 1994.

During the Kings' regional sports network broadcast that day, an announcer breathlessly declared: “A historic moments in sports, compared with Henry Aaron passing Babe Ruth in home runs, with Pete Rose passing Ty Cobb in hits. Great moments when people thought records would never be broken. Mike Powell passing Bob Beamon's long jump record of 29 feet, 2 1/2 inches. And Wayne Gretzky, indeed, has records that may never be broken. Perhaps this one.”

Gretzky got his 802nd in that game and ended up with 894 when he retired in 1999.