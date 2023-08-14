Will Lewis Hamilton leave Mercedes if Ferrari doubles F1 salary of British driver?

Ferrari had reportedly offered Lewis Hamilton a contract to join them in the next season. Meanwhile, Hamilton does not look quite convinced to join Ferrari. As per media reports, Hamilton is unlikely to leave Mercedes even if Ferrari doubles the British racer’s current deal. Hamilton’s existing contract with Mercedes will expire at the end of this season. Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton walks in the paddock before the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit(AFP)

Since they have not yet extended the contract, Ferrari tried to convince Hamilton to sign a fresh deal. Italian journalist Leo Turrini has now claimed that the seven-time world champion has “politely” turned down the offer from Ferrari president John Elkann. Ferrari’s offer will reportedly see Hamilton earn almost two times his present salary.

Earlier a report published by Auto Motor und Sport claimed that Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has also spoken to Hamilton personally discussing a potential deal. The Briton, however, declined the offer as he is determined to continue with his current team for at least two more seasons. The German outlet has hailed Hamilton for his decision to stay with Mercedes. According to the report, Hamilton may get a hefty salary from Ferrari but he could face more challenges in terms of sporting upgrades.

“I think Hamilton is quite smart. He knows very well that even if they pay him double in Maranello, things won't go any better there because Ferrari is not ahead of Mercedes as a car. And also, every problem at Mercedes would multiply at Ferrari since it is even more in the spotlight,” the German publication’s motorsport editor Michael Schmidt, was quoted as saying by Express.

After 12 races this season, Ferrari are currently the fourth-placed team in the constructors’ standings. They right now trail third-placed Aston Martin by five points. With 503 points, Red Bull hold the top spot on the points table, while Mercedes are in second position with 247 points.

Amid all the speculations over Hamilton’s future, Formula 1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto recently pointed out that the British racer is confirmed to represent Mercedes next season. The 38-year-old has not officially signed his contract extension yet. Barretto feels that it is only a “matter of when” not “if.”

“The best seat still technically available for 2024 sits at Mercedes alongside George Russell. But in reality, it’s a matter of when, rather than if, Lewis Hamilton finally puts pen to paper to keep it in his possession and extend his stay at the Silver Arrows," Barreto stated.

