Wrestling ad-hoc body puts off U-15, U-20 nationals

The ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) postponed the under-15 and under-20 national championships on Tuesday while the Jantar Mantar sit-in protest by the top wrestlers entered Day 17.

The age-group competitions, as per a May 2 circular of the federation, were scheduled in Pune from May 30 to June 2. Tuesday’s letter, signed by ad-hoc committee member Bhupender Singh Bajwa, is addressed to secretaries and presidents of all affiliated units of WFI. It says the fresh dates would be issued later.

The ad-hoc panel was formed on April 27. Rifle coach Suma Shirur, a member of the committee, is with the Indian shooting contingent in Baku, Azerbaijan for the ISSF World Cup which starts on Wednesday.

A third member, who will be a retired high court judge, is yet to be appointed. This member will serve as the returning officer for the WFI elections, which the panel has been asked to hold within 45 days of its formation.

The ad-hoc committee is likely to allow state associations to field entries in the Asian Games trials even if they don’t meet the criteria set by the federation. As per WFI’s selection policy, only medal winners at the national championships, national ranking tournaments, Federation Cup and international tournaments, apart from talented juniors, can compete in the trials.

Citing the sit-in that has dragged on, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has urged a parliamentary standing committee to review the role of the union sports ministry and the implementation of statutory laws that apply to sports federations.

In a letter to Vivek Thakur, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports, Dev urged the panel to “review the implementation of all statutory laws that apply to the sports federations and other bodies and the role of the Sports Ministry in this regard."

She requested Thakur “to hold a meeting with a specific agenda that ensures a thorough review of this issue.”

‘Want to make it a pan-India movement’

Despite the crowds thinning at the sit-in venue, wrestler Vinesh Phogat is confident their protest continues to resonate with the masses.

“Crowds is not the only indicator of support. We have been getting a lot of encouragement on social media. We have been getting calls and messages (offering support). More than the venue filling up, it is important that people realise what we are here for,” she said.

The two-time world championships medallist said they want the protest to be broadbased, into a larger platform that encourages women to speak up about sexual harassment.

“We have been saying this from the very beginning; this is a fight for all women of the country. We want our protest to become a nationwide movement that gives women the courage to speak out against those who have been exploiting them. Sexual harassment is not limited to sports or wrestling, so I urge women from all walks of life to come forward and share their experiences,” said Vinesh, who has been leading the agitation against WFI’s outgoing president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, along with Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

