2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

2023 WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5, Saturday at Detroit in the United States. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand event as it would another chapter to the Bloodline Civil War under which The Usos have left the villainous stable headed by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. At SummerSlam, Jey Uso will take on Reigns in a head-to-head fight and aim to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

