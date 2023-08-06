Home / Sports / Wwe News / 2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates:Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor
Live

2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates:Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

Aug 06, 2023 04:57 AM IST
OPEN APP

2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

2023 WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5, Saturday at Detroit in the United States. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand event as it would another chapter to the Bloodline Civil War under which The Usos have left the villainous stable headed by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. At SummerSlam, Jey Uso will take on Reigns in a head-to-head fight and aim to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Jey Uso will take on Roman Reigns in a head-to-head fight and aim to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Jey Uso will take on Roman Reigns in a head-to-head fight and aim to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.(WWE)

Here is the official match card for 2023 WWE SummerSlam

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)

SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 06, 2023 04:57 AM IST

    2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Three titles at stake tonight!

    Three titles are at stake tonight at 2023 WWE SummerSlam

    1) Title fight between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

    2) Title fight between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

    3) Title fight between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Drew McIntyre

    Will there be upsets?

  • Aug 06, 2023 04:52 AM IST

    2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: WWE is claiming the grand event to be the biggest party of the summer.

  • Aug 06, 2023 04:46 AM IST

    2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Hear it from the “Wiseman”

    Paul Heyman weighs in on the upcoming high voltage clash between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns tonight.

  • Aug 06, 2023 04:40 AM IST

    2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Calm before the storm !

    Roman Reigns has promised that it will be a stormy affair tonight.

  • Aug 06, 2023 04:33 AM IST

    2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Check out the official match card for tonight

    • Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)
    • Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
    • World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
    • WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)
    • Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre
    • Logan Paul vs. Ricochet
    • Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)
    • SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim
  • Aug 06, 2023 04:31 AM IST

    2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: 3.0 between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

    Cody Rhodes will square off against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for the third time in their ongoing storyline.

  • Aug 06, 2023 04:10 AM IST

    2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Most awaited match of the night !

    Most awaited match of the night will be between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

  • Aug 06, 2023 04:08 AM IST

    2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Welcome to the live telecast !

    Welcome to the live telecast of 2023 WWE SummerSlam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wwe roman reigns

2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Roman Reigns defends title against Jey Uso

wwe news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 04:52 AM IST

2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

Jey Uso will take on Roman Reigns in a head-to-head fight and aim to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.(WWE)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

On the cusp of making WWE history, Gunther looking to build his 'own legacy’

Gunther has been a dominant force ever since his elevation from NXT to the main roster in April last year.

WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther(WWE)
wwe news
Updated on Aug 05, 2023 04:27 PM IST
ByShivam Saha

How Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns came together as a ‘strong force’ in WWE?

In 2020, Paul Heyman was removed from his role as the executive director of the creative team at WWE.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman(File)
wwe news
Updated on Aug 05, 2023 01:52 PM IST
ByVedanth Shinde

WWE SmackDown results(August 4, 2023): Jey Uso spears into Solo Sikoa

WWE SmackDown results( August 4, 2023): Jey Uso spears into Solo Sikoa, LA Knight surpasses Sheamus and more

Jey Uso took on Solo Sikoa in a head-to-head fight before his upcoming high voltage clash against WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.(Twitter/@WWEonFOX)
wwe news
Published on Aug 05, 2023 12:06 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Watch: Jey Uso left sunned at son's SummerSlam prediction on Roman Reigns clash

Roman Reigns will be defending WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023

At the Money in the Bank event earlier this year, Jey Uso became the first WWE fighter to pin Roman Reigns since TLC 2019
wwe news
Published on Aug 04, 2023 06:42 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

AEW boss responds to Triple H’s ‘secondary promotion’ jibe

Tony Khan’s latest comment comes after Triple H had indirectly taken a dig at AEW.

Tony Khan responds to Triple H
wwe news
Published on Aug 04, 2023 02:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sheamus ‘frustrated’, says WWE ‘wasted’ his momentum after Clash at the Castle

Sheamus has not featured on a WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) since last year’s WrestleMania.

Sheamus
wwe news
Published on Aug 04, 2023 02:52 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso: 3 outcomes of WWE title match at Summerslam

Two fierce competitors, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will come face-to-face at SummerSlam this weekend.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will come face-to-face at SummerSlam this weekend(WWE)
wwe news
Published on Aug 03, 2023 08:41 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Kevin Owens reveals Paul Heyman asked him to ‘threaten to quit’ WWE

Kevin Owens might not defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team title at this year’s SummerSlam due to an injury.

Kevin Owens might not defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team title (WWE)
wwe news
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 08:18 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Roman Reigns reacts to speculations of ‘The Rock' returning to WWE

Social media is rife with speculations that The Rock might mark his presence at 2023 WWE SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns, The Rock(Getty Images)
wwe news
Published on Aug 02, 2023 11:58 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

WWE star Cody Rhodes makes bold prediction ahead of Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Use at SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso
wwe news
Published on Aug 02, 2023 02:01 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Why WWE changed their plans on Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus fight

The highly anticipated clash between the two WWE superstars will now take place on the August 14 episode of RAW, according to reports.

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus
wwe news
Published on Aug 02, 2023 01:40 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

2023 WWE SummerSlam: Full match card, live streaming details, timing and more

2023 WWE SummerSlam: Full match card, live streaming details, timing in India and in the US

2023 WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5, Saturday at Detroit in the United States.(WWE Website)
wwe news
Updated on Aug 05, 2023 06:48 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Steve Blackman reveals sensational details about his career

Following his stint with WWE, Blackman started new innings as a bail bondsman in Pennsylvania.

Blackman appeared in his last bout as a professional wrestler in 2001(WWE/Twitter)
wwe news
Published on Aug 01, 2023 08:21 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

WWE confirms blockbuster return to India after 4 years with Superstar Spectacle

Last time WWE came up with a live event in India was back in December 2017 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

WWE is set to return to India after 4 years
wwe news
Published on Aug 01, 2023 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out