AEW's latest Indian signing Satnam Singh wishes to wrestle Paul Wight

Before moving on to the world of professional wrestling, Satnam Singh was an NBA player. He was the first Indian to be drafted to an NBA team when the Dallas Mavericks selected him as the 52nd overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft. But now, with his NBA career coming to a halt, Satnam decided to move to the world of professional wrestling.

Tony Khan's latest wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which has been creating a buzz for the past two years, and has become a legitimate competition for Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), grabbed the opportunity to sign Satnam to a contract last month.

The 7ft 2 in giant has little wrestling experience, but he will have the chance to train alongside veterans like QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes at the Nightmare Factory. Several AEW talents have already emerged from the Nightmare Factory including the likes of Red Velvet, Jade Cargill, “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson, and Anthony Ogogo.

"To train with Cody, QT, and Dustin at the Nightmare Factory would be a great opportunity for me to learn new things. Really excited to learn from them as they have a lot of experience," Satnam told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

He went on to praise AEW owner Tony Khan and said that he was glad when he was approached for the opportunity to sign for the wrestling promotion.

"I have big respect for Tony Khan, he is really nice and humble. When he gave me the opportunity, I was really glad, so it was a great opportunity," he said.

Because of AEW's meteoric rise, it has become the destination for veteran wrestlers to join the promotion with the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho coming to the AEW shores in the past couple of months itself. But for now, Satnam has his eyes on another giant - Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE.

"I don't know that many wrestlers, but I would really like to have a fight with Paul. He is a big guy, he is like me. So I am really excited to wrestle him as we are of the same size," he said.

"I have seen wrestlers like Great Khali, Paul, The Undertaker, Jinder Mahal - so I would like to try and do what they have done in careers as well," he signed off.

(AEW Dynamite is live at Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Thursdays at 5:30 am every week. AEW Rampage is live at Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Saturdays at 7:30 AM every week)

