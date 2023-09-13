Bad Bunny’s intention to win Undisputed WWE Champion title defeating Roman Reigns triggers buzz

Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, triggered a buzz after revealing his plans to become the next Undisputed WWE Champion. Bad Bunny intends to win the title by defeating current champion Roman Reigns. Bad Bunny was last seen in action at Backlash earlier this year in May. The musician-turned-wrestler made his WWE singles debut at the premium event, going head-to-head against his close friend Damian Priest for a San Juan Street Fight. Since then, Bunny has kept himself out of the wrestling circuit. While fans are eagerly waiting for his return to the ring, the Puerto Rican rapper seems to have a bigger plan for the future. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns(AP)

Speaking in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny mentioned the name of Roman Reigns as his next target. “My plan is to take the title from Roman Reigns,” the former 24/7 Championship winner said.

Though it supposedly seemed to be a sarcastic comment, Bad Bunny’s idea of dethroning Roman Reigns was able to garner formidable attention. Many WWE fans demanded a matchup between Bad Bunny and the Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel, scheduled to be held in November.

Here is how WWE fans reacted:

After Bad Bunny’s plans were revealed, Roman Reigns' manager Paul Heyman was quick to comment on the matter. He shared a note on social media, warning Bad Bunny not to confuse his ambition with greed. “To my good friend Bad Bunny: I admire your ability to implement the vision of your own success. Don't confuse your commendable ambition with the kind of greed that will ultimately hurt you. BAD,” Heyman wrote [as translated to English].

Bad Bunny first appeared on WWE as a guest singer at the 2021 Royal Rumble. He got engaged in an altercation with The Miz, who overturned the singer's turntable system while entering the Royal Rumble match. Disgusted by the gesture, Bad Bunny went straight into the ring. Thanks to the distraction, Priest was able to eliminate The Miz and John Morrison at ease.

Following the event, Bad Bunny teamed up with Priest at WrestleMania 37 to clash against the pair of The Miz and John Morrison. The knockdown, drag-out battle finally ended in favour of Bad Bunny and Priest. The Puerto Rican made his singles debut on a victorious note, prevailing over Priest at the Backlash in front of his home crowd.

Roman Reigns is currently holding the status of the Tribal Chief after getting the better of Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at the SummerSlam. Since WrestleMania 39, Reigns has so far defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on one occasion. He has mostly been involved in the Bloodline drama on SmackDown.

