Booker T draws 'Rocky Balboa vs The Russian' parallel on WWE SummerSlam fight, wants superstar wrestler to be awarded

From delivering Kimura Lock to F5s, Brock Lesnar left no stone unturned to overcome Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam. Despite putting up a terrific display, Lesnar had to face a defeat in one of the most gruelling fights of this year’s SummerSlam. Lesnar’s power-packed performance left former WWE fighter Booker T absolutely amazed. Booker T made a major claim on one of the bouts in the WWE SummerSlam(WWE)

"… Brock Lesnar, what a worker. What a da** worker. Brock should get the award of the year, worker of the year, as far as I'm concerned. That's how good he really made that match on Saturday night,” the two-time Hall of Famer said on the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

Booker T felt that WWE did a tremendous job in scripting the SummerSlam fight between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. “It was a great match because it didn't have a whole lot of jumping off or anything. It was just two guys going out there, fisticuffs fighting. The storytelling was really, really awesome. The Rocky Balboa vs. The Russian came in there for a moment. That 'never say die' Rocky attitude. 'You can just beat on me and beat on me and I'm gonna find a way to win.' It was poetic, it was great,” the 58-year-old said.

"It was one of those matches that every guy on the card, if they're wondering what it means to work at a main event level, look at that match and it will tell you everything you need to know. Because wrestling is the art of going out and creating the illusion of a real fight. Those guys, they did that for me. When Cody hit him with the three Cross Rhodes at the end, you thought Brock may kick out. But when he stayed down, you weren't surprised either. Those kinds of stories never die,” Booker T added.

Brock Lesnar currently may not be a full-time wrestler in WWE but The Beast Incarnate still managed to sell his fight against Cody Rhodes. In the build up to his SummerSlam battle, Lesnar appeared most weeks on WWE. Following the SummerSlam bout, Lesnar surprisingly raised Rhodes’ hand in a show of respect. It has been learnt that Lesnar’s post-fight gesture was not part of WWE storyline. With Rhodes now expected to have a crack at the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, it is being rumoured that The American Nightmare’s thrilling rivalry with Lesnar has come to an end, at least for the time being.

Many feel that Roman Reigns will next defend his title against Cody Rhodes. However, there is no official word on the timing of the high voltage title decider.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON