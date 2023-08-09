'As I saw him taking his gloves off...': Cody Rhodes' brutally honest reaction to Brock Lesnar's epic SummerSlam gesture

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar conceded a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam but won a million hearts with his after-match gesture. Following the bout, Lesnar surprisingly raised Rhodes’ hand in a show of respect. The Beast Incarnate’s reaction was unscripted and Rhodes has now commented on it. During an interaction with Sports Illustrated, The American Nightmare revealed that he “did not anticipate” the post-match handshake at all. Brock Lesnar's (R) gesture for Cody Rhodes after the SummerSlam fight(WWE)

“As I saw him taking his gloves off, I sincerely thought he was going to start swinging. Then we went head-to-head, and it felt like we were a millisecond away from starting up again. So I didn’t anticipate that handshake coming. When I saw his hand, I was grateful. That’s not something he does. Again, this run has consistently surprised me. The torch isn’t passed. You have to take it,” Rhodes said.

“I came to the back, there was a nice ovation in the Gorilla Position, but Brock was nowhere to be found,” says Rhodes. “I didn’t see him the rest of the night. The way I see it, we didn’t need to speak. Brock left it all in the ring,” the 38-year-old added.

The WWE universe felt that Brock Lesnar's gesture meant more than winning the fight for Cody Rhodes, who was sublime throughout the encounter. Rhodes had to concede Kimura Lock and F5s but he still did manage to remain calm. Rhodes, eventually, came up with three straight CrossRhodes to earn an epic victory. Despite picking up a win, it is still too early to say whether Rhodes’ feud, which started a night after WrestleMania 39 in April, with Lesnar has come to an end.

Brock Lesnar was supposed to team up with Cody Rhodes to face the partnership of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on an episode of Monday Night RAW in April this year. Though, that fight never took place as Lesnar assaulted his tag team partner. Rhodes was victim to suplexes and F5s in the middle of the ring that night. He was even attacked with steel chairs.

Brock Lesnar’s betrayal resulted in a match between the two fierce competitors at Backlash. Cody Rhodes had succeeded in outclassing Lesnar back then in Puerto Rico. The duo met each other at Night of Champions once again and Lesnar managed to take revenge on Rhodes.

Now after defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, WWE seem to be making undisputed WWE universal championship plans for Cody Rhodes. Many believe that Roman Reigns will next have to defend his title against Rhodes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON