Did Roman Reigns face an injury during WWE SummerSlam event? What we know so far

WWE superstar Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship at the SummerSlam. It has now been learnt that The Tribal Chief was hurt during the title-decider. Dave Meltzer, who closely follows WWE developments, discussed on 'Wrestling Observer Radio’ that Reigns had to face an injury in the early phase of the fight against Uso. Though, there is no official word yet on the intensity of Reigns’ injury. The ‘Head of the Table’ was scheduled to come out for the post-SummerSlam press conference. He did not do so and Paul Heyman replaced the wrestler. Reigns is expected to feature in the next episode of SmackDown this week. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will reportedly hold a Hail The Tribal Chief segment. Roman Reigns reportedly faced an injury during the Summerslam(AP)

Following his successful title defence, Roman Reigns shared his first reaction on Monday. Uploading a picture on social media platform "X" (formerly Twitter), the 38-year-old wrote, “Umbrella Service. And Still. The Only Tribal Chief,".

Roman Reigns did manage to overpower Jey Uso at the SummerSlam but the thrilling encounter was mired in controversy because of an external interference. Jey’s brother Jimmy Uso decided to intervene late in the fight in a bid to help Reigns. Jimmy shockingly betrayed his twin brother Jey as Reigns went on to claim the title. Jimmy will reportedly explain his actions on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam lasted for 36 minutes and this also marked Reigns’ longest battle of his career at Premium Live Events.

Jimmy Uso’s vital involvement may seem quite disturbing but by plotting Jey’s brother, WWE have certainly introduced an interesting twist in The Bloodline storyline. Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman feels that there is still much more to come. “We’re just figuring this stuff out. We haven’t even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I’m sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. Every Friday night when we show up at SmackDown, we’re always told, ‘This is the largest gate of this and the largest gate of that.’ This is the largest premium live event. This is the largest WrestleMania,'” Heyman was quoted as saying by Mirror.

Roman Reigns is not the only WWE fighter who is currently nursing an injury. The Undisputed WWE tag team champion Sami Zayn is also believed to be down with an injury. According to reports, Zayn’s injury was a part of WWE’s storyline. His fitness angle was plotted on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

