‘Brock Lesnar has no class…’: WWE star's scathing jibe at The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar will clash against The Nigerian Giant Omos in a high-voltage clash at WrestleMania 39. The two-night extravaganza will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

In a recent episode of WWE RAW, Omos' associate MVP had challenged The Beast Incarnate for a match against his client which Lesnar accepted. After the acceptance, Lesnar wanted to celebrate the moment with MVP and offered him liquor which he referred to as White Lightning. As it happened, MVP drank the liquor but spit it all out on the face of Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate faked to shrug off the insult but then slammed MVP with an F-5 as revenge.

MVP recalled the moment during a recent interaction on WWE’s After The Bell Podcast. He flayed Lesnar for offering the low quality liquor rather than relishing the champagne which MVP had brought.

“That stuff was like grain alcohol, and I felt like you could taste the oil, the lubrication they use for metal – it was disgusting. I’m a man of culture. I offered Brock champagne, and he pulled out rotgut. That’s the stuff you use to clean metal,” said MVP.

The WWE wrestler further criticised Lesnar and called him a class-less fellow.

“Brock, he’s a farmer. He has no class, he has no culture. He plays in dirt. He grew up on farms, running around in his bare feet, playing with manure. To Brock, that’s a good time. To me, give me a proper single malt man,” added MVP.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Lesnar might retire after WrestleMania 39. This edition of The Show Of Shows is the first time since 2019 where Lesnar wouldn't be headlining the show.