Clash in Paris 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the WWE pay-per-view event in India on TV and online

The Clash returns to Europe, and this time to the mainland as Paris prepares to host a crucial WWE fight night. Six matches are on the card in France for Clash In Paris 2025, with three belts up for grabs, and some of the biggest wrestling names of recent years descending to vie for some major success. John Cena will be in action at the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 in Nanterre, France.(Getty Images via AFP)

While the two singles matches between John Cena and Logan Paul, and then Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, carry no belt at stake, they will be popular bouts and possess the chance of some true craziness in Europe this weekend. Other than that, the Women’s Intercontinental, the Tag Team, and most alluringly the World Heavyweight Championship are all at stake. The last of these is in the hands of Seth Rollins, but the Fatal Four-way that he is involved in will be an extremely tough one to shake.

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025:

Full match card for WWE Clash in Paris 2025

John Cena vs Logan Paul

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight – World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella – Women's Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus vs Rusev

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) – WWE Tag Team Championship

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 streaming details:

When will WWE Clash in Paris 2025 take place?

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will begin on 31st August 2025.

What time will WWE Clash in Paris 2025 take place?

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will begin at 11:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local).

Where will WWE Clash in Paris 2025 take place?

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will take place at Paris La Defense Arena, in Nanterre, France.

Where will WWE Clash in Paris 2025 be livestreamed in India?

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will be livestreamed on Netflix in India. There will be no official broadcast on any TV channel.