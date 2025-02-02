Jey Uso's stock soars high with men's Royal Rumble 2025 win over Cena, Reigns; Charlotte Flair outlasts 29 other women

Jey Uso, the underdog in the main event of Royal Rumble 2025, managed to outlast 29 other opponents in the ring to win the men's rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jey had to beat John Cena in the last to win his maiden Royal Rumble event and he managed to do so from a tricky position to book his ticket to the WrestleMania 2025. Meanwhile, the women's rumble witnessed the likes of Nikki Bella and Alexa Bliss making shocking returns. Charlotte Flair, who was pre-planned to take part in the event, outshone Bella and Bliss to win the women's rumble event. Triple H with Royal Rumble 2025 winners Jey Uso and Charlotte.(X Image/@TripleH)

Here is what happened at Royal Rumble 2025:

Women's Royal Rumble 2025

Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan kickstarted the women's rumble, and the latter lasted the longest at this year's event. Aleva Bliss shocked the wrestling world by making his return to the WWE as he arrived at the Rumble at the 21st spot. Former champion Nikki Bella also made a sensational return at the last spot but failed to make much impact. The likes of Becky Lynch and Jade Cargill didn't return for the massive event.

Two-out-of-three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

DIY retained their tag team titles after some outside assistance from the Street Profits. In the two out of three falls, Johnny Gargano helped DIY register the first successful pin, while Motor City Machine Guns bounced back to win second. The Street Profits returned in the third round to help DIY win, but they later attacked the tag team champions, too, and sent them a warning.

Ladder match for Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes beat Kevin Owens in a bloodied match to retain his WWE Championship title. The WWE champion snapped during the match and almost turned heel while attacking the bloodied Owens to retain his title. Owens was in a total mess after the match, with blood on his face and apparently injuring his neck. Things got pretty intense during the match as both wrestlers pushed their limits while Rhodes let his negative side out to beat Owens.

Men's Royal Rumble match

Rey Mysterio was the first man to enter the rumble this year, followed by WWE's new signing, Penta. The Mexican stars gave respect to each other before locking horns with each other. Jacob Fatu, who came out at the number 12 spot, ran riot in the ring after his arrival and eliminated a couple of wrestlers in quick time; however, his run was derailed after Roman Reigns' arrival. He was eventually eliminated by Brawn Strowman. However, the WWE gave its fans several memories to cherish from this match as at one stage - CM Punk, John Cena and Roman Reigns were standing tall staring at each other, and Seth Rollins music hit, and he resumed the chaos in the ring. Meanwhile, Jey Uso, the underdog in the event, ended up winning it. Cena fought hard till the end but failed to pick the win and later congratulated Jey for the special win in his career. The main also event witnessed Seth Rollins snapping after getting eliminated as he stomped Reigns twice outside the ring.