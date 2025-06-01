The real reason R Truth was released by the WWE

R-Truth, a beloved of the WWE fans and a veteran, has been released by the company, the wrestler announced on social media on Sunday. WWE has released veteran wrestler R-Truth.(X)

The 53-year-old took to the social media platform X and announced his departure from WWE, where he has worked for the past 17 years.

"I'm sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE," he said Sunday. "I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you," the post by R-Truth read.

Why was R-Truth released by the WWE?

R-Truth's release by the WWE happened as his contract with the company was due to expire and would not be renewed beyond that point.

The news was confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who reported that R-Truth, whose legal name is Ron Killings, won't have his contract renewed with WWE.

R-Truth's release ends his second stint with the WWE, which began in 2008. He had a two-year stint in WWE from 1999-2001, but became a prominent star during his time with TNA Wrestling from 2002-07.

Although he never won the WWE Championship, R-Truth's 17-year run was memorable. While he first connected with fans as he rapped his entrance music with the "what's up?" chant, he was known for being one of the best comedic wrestlers in the business. He constantly brought laughter to segments and made fellow talent break character on-air.

The 53-year-old faced John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Cena defeated R-Truth in what would be his last WWE match as he retired after the clash.

R-Truth was a two-time United States Champion, two-time Hardcore Champion and two-time Tag Team Champion. He also held the WWE 24/7 championship a total of 53 times.