Roman Reigns’ title defence to Edge’s potential rivalry - A look at possible WWE, AEW events expected to happen in 2023

From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s surprise WWE return to CM Punk being fired by AEW- the field of wrestling has already witnessed plenty of drama and unexpected turn of events this year. With Edge’s potential switch to AEW and Roman Reigns rumoured to defend his title at Crown Jewel, the remainder of 2023 seems no less exciting. Roman Reigns, thanks to his incredible fighting skills, has enjoyed an epic stint as the Undisputed WWE universal champion.(Twitter)

In this article we take a look at some of the possible rivalries which could unfold before the end of 2023.

Roman Reigns’ title defence

It does not get bigger than this. Roman Reigns, thanks to his incredible fighting skills, has enjoyed an epic stint as the Undisputed WWE universal champion. Reigns has been world champion for more than three years. Moreover, he marked 1,100-day as the world champion recently. Reigns has not had a fight since last month’s SummerSlam. Reigns was up against his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat in the main event of SummerSlam and the Tribal Chief retained the title in a convincing fashion. Reigns is not scheduled to defend the championship anytime soon. It is being reported that Reigns may not get his next televised bout until Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

Christian vs Adam Copeland

One of the biggest talking points of WWE this year has been Edge’s (also known as Adam Copeland) match against Sheamus. The Rated R superstar has reportedly ended his association with WWE. It is still not certain whether Edge will return to WWE in the near future. With his WWE contract set to expire soon, Edge has been rumoured to switch to AEW. Moreover, after CM Punk’s dismissal, possibilities of Edge joining AEW have grown significantly. If Edge makes his AEW debut, the wrestling promotion will look to make full use of his chemistry with Christian. With Christian doing an impressive job in recent times, AEW will undoubtedly aim to project Edge as a viable opposition.

CM Punk vs Kevin Owens

Next comes CM Punk. After being fired by AEW, speculations have been rife over Punk scripting a return to WWE. According to reports, Punk will be involved in a storyline against Kevin Owens in WWE. It is being widely reported that Punk could very well make a return to WWE at Survivor Series next month.

The Rock's possible involvement

Ending all speculations and rumours The Rock finally completed his surprise return to WWE on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Rock assaulted Austin Theory on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Following the in-ring developments, Rock had an interaction with his long-standing rival John Cena backstage. While there is no update yet on Rock’s future, many have predicted ‘The People's Champion’ to be involved in the ongoing Bloodline storyline. A possible feud or maybe a tie-up with Cena is not being discarded either.

