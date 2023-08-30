'Vince McMahon doesn't just pick…': Former WWE official believes Edge to follow a schedule like The Undertaker

Wrestling superstar Edge claimed that he has already taken part in his final WWE fight, which took place against Sheamus on the August 18 episode of SmackDown. Ending the battle on a winning note, Edge announced that it was his last time in front of his home crowd. WWE reportedly tried to convince Edge for a contract extension but could not make it count. While wrestling fans are still speculating about Edge’s future, ex-referee Nick Patrick believes that the Rated-R Superstar will not entirely turn his back on WWE. Rather, Edge may follow The Undertaker by becoming a centre of attraction at WrestleMania. Since making an epic comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge has produced several memorable moments over the last three years(Getty Images)

Sharing his views on Edge’s potential move, Patrick said on his Monday Mailbag podcast, “Everybody's talking about whether he's going to retire. I think he's going to be like The Undertaker.” Patrick also discussed Edge's comeback in 2020 after recovering from a neck injury. He admitted that it would be difficult for the former world champion to continue as a regular candidate in the weekly shows at the age of 49. But Edge has the option to stay with WWE as a celebrity figure, similar to the Undertaker.

"Edge can't do the road anymore. The road is for a young guy. It was a miracle how he made his comeback in 2020 after having neck surgery and the problems he had. Vince McMahon doesn't just pick and choose wrestlers working a part-time schedule. But he does it with Brock Lesnar but everybody else has to do road," Patrick said. He even predicted that Edge may not be part of every edition of WrestleMania but will appear in some of them for sure.

During the podcast, Patrick was asked to share his favourite memory of working with Edge. In response, the former WWE referee revealed an anecdote involving another retired official, Teddy Long. The story revolves around a fight between Edge and Christian.

The two wrestlers were engaged in a battle when WWE executive chairman Vincent McMahon told Long, “’These guys are cutting it too damn close on these pre-counts. If they cut it too close, count their asses out.'"

The instruction did not go down well with the two fighters. “They were scared that I was going to count them out too. But I was like, 'I'll work with you, brother. I'm new here, I'm not trying to make any waves,” Patrick recalled.

Earlier a report by Fightful claimed that Edge could join the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after his WWE contract expires. But before opting for a new wrestling promotion, the Hall of Famer will have to finalise a ring-name as WWE has got the trademark of the previous one- Edge. If he ends up going to AEW, Edge is expected to pair up with his long-time friend Christian Cage.

