WWE rejects Edge’s offer to re-sign the Rated R Superstar: Report

One of the finest wrestlers ever to feature in WWE, Edge, seems to have fought in his final match for the promotion. Edge’s current contract with WWE is set to expire in September and it seems highly unlikely for the Rated R Superstar to return to the company. Amid rumours of Edge joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW), it has been understood that the former champion sent WWE an offer to re-sign him. But WWE reportedly turned down Edge’s proposal. A report published by PWTorch claimed that Edge “presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but WWE declined to meet his request.” The report further mentioned that this development has only strengthened the speculations within WWE that Edge, in all likelihood, is headed to AEW. Edge in action.(Getty Images)

Tony Khan, the president of AEW, is understood to be a big fan of Edge and the Hall of Famer’s inclusion will certainly help the wrestling promotion in gaining more popularity. Moreover, Edge’s old friend Christian Cage is prominently featured on AEW TV. So, setting up a new storyline involving the two longtime friends can certainly be a viable option for AEW.

During his glorious 31-year-long WWE career, Edge has been involved in innumerable remarkable singles and tag team fights. Edge recently revealed which one he considers to be the most memorable one. “Undertaker, WrestleMania 24. It's [my] first main event of WrestleMania and to see him in the ring as I'm walking down, losing feeling in my arms because I'm just so [amped]," Edge said in an episode of "WWE's The Bump.”

When asked to talk about his most favorite title win, the 49-year-old said, “Wow, man. Oh, I mean, it's it's, it's got to be New Year's Revolution. The Money in the Bank cash in. And I think because that truly felt that was my knee vindication that felt like a vindication because I think at that point there were a lot of people doubting whether I could ever get there.”

Edge, probably, made his one final WWE appearance in front of his home crowd in Canada on the last episode of SmackDown. Edge featured in the main event of the night in a battle against Sheamus. Following 20 minutes of action-packed fighting, Edge succeeded in overpowering his close friend Sheamus. Edge came up with his trademark Spear to cover the Celtic Warrior for the pin. Following the encounter, Edge revealed that he was not quite sure of his future in the field of pro-wrestling. In his illustrious WWE career, Edge has won more than 30 titles. He even featured in the main event of WrestleMania.

